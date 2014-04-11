Ukraine to buy "reverse" European gas urgently, from Germany, France

KIEV, April 11 Ukraine needs to buy gas "urgently" from Europe via reverse flows, and hopes to secure deals from Germany's RWE and a French gas company, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday.

"We will make gas purchases from reverse flows urgently. On the conditions offered by European gas companies. We plan that they will be Germany's RWE and a French gas company," he said in a speech to parliament. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)