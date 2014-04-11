版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 16:58 BJT

Ukraine to buy "reverse" European gas urgently, from Germany, France

KIEV, April 11 Ukraine needs to buy gas "urgently" from Europe via reverse flows, and hopes to secure deals from Germany's RWE and a French gas company, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday.

"We will make gas purchases from reverse flows urgently. On the conditions offered by European gas companies. We plan that they will be Germany's RWE and a French gas company," he said in a speech to parliament. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐