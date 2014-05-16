版本:
Russia says will discuss gas price discount if Kiev pays $2.237 bln of debt

MOSCOW May 16 Russia is ready to discuss a gas price discount for Ukraine if Ukraine pays off the $2.237 billion it owed Russia for gas as of April 1, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We will discuss this if they pay even the debt owed on April 1, and this was $2.237 billion," he said. Russia has said Kiev's gas debt has now reached just over $3.5 billion.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
