Russia's Gazprom says has no idea what Ukraine means by "stolen" gas

MOSCOW May 27 A spokesman for Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday he had no idea what Ukraine's prime minister meant when he accused Moscow of stealing gas when it annexed Crimea.

"We have no idea what he means," Sergei Kupriyanov said, referring to Arseny Yatseniuk.

Yatseniuk said earlier on Tuesday that Gazprom owed Ukraine 2.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas worth around $1 billion following the annexation of the Black Sea region. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
