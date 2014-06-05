UPDATE 1-No gas talks between Gazprom, Naftogaz on Thursday - Russian sources

(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, June 5 Russian gas producer Gazprom
and Ukrainian state-owned company Naftogaz will not
hold gas talks on Thursday, two sources said, after this week's
negotiations in Berlin seemed to bring the two sides closer.
Russia has given Ukraine until Tuesday to pay off at least
part of its debt, which Gazprom puts at $4.46 billion, and agree
to terms for future deliveries, especially on price, or has
threatened to reduce supplies to its neighbour.
Both companies held talks for two days in Berlin earlier
this week to try to settle the dispute which could potentially
threaten gas flows to Europe.
Gazprom and Naftogaz declined to comment.
European Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger said: "We are
in contact with the parties involved and aim to organise a
trilateral meeting soon, but so far no date and venue have been
set." The Russian Energy Ministry declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk hinted
that his cash-strapped country would be more flexible over its
price demands, although he made clear the price sought by Russia
remained far too high.
Ukraine wants to return to a discounted gas price of $268.5
per 1,000 cubic metres, granted by Moscow as a concession after
Ukraine's then president Viktor Yanukovich dropped plans to sign
agreements on closer political and trade ties with the EU.
After Yanukovich was ousted in February following months of
protests provoked by his policy U-turn, Russia reinstated the
earlier price of $485 - the highest in Europe.
Following talks on Wednesday, Naftogaz said it was waiting
for Gazprom's proposals on revising the 2009 gas contract that
locked Kiev into paying the higher price. It did not disclose
details.
It said that if there was no compromise by Friday, Naftogaz
would pay off remaining gas debts no sooner than June 10.
Gazprom says Ukraine owes it a total of $4.46 billion in gas
debts, including $1.45 billion for November-December and another
$3 billion for April-May. Naftogaz paid off $786 million last
week.
