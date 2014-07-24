UPDATE 1-Slovakia says work on gas link to Ukraine on schedule

(Adds detail on size of flows, quote)
PRAGUE, July 24 Construction work on a pipeline
that will allow gas to be sent from western Europe to Ukraine is
on schedule and the contracted capacity will be available from
Sept. 1, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said on Thursday.
Ukraine uses about 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a
year and has increased efforts to secure more gas from the
European Union after Russian producer Gazprom raised
prices for supplies to Ukraine in a spat that has added to the
crisis in the former Soviet state.
Russia covered half of Ukraine's gas needs last year but
halted supplies on June 16 over the price disagreements and
Kiev's outstanding debt for earlier deliveries.
The Slovak pipeline - an upgraded older link leading from
the Vojany power station near the Ukrainian border to the
western Ukrainian town of Uzhorod - can supply up to 10 bcm of
gas a year and an Eustream spokesman said this capacity would be
available on an interruptible basis from September and on a firm
basis from March 2015.
Testing of the pipeline will start in late August, the
company said, adding that full capacity was booked until 2019.
Combined with available connections from Hungary and Poland,
Ukraine can get obtain up to 16-17 bcm of gas from western
Europe. Real flows through the existing Polish and Hungarian
connections, however, have been smaller in the past two weeks,
with Ukraine citing reluctance of companies within the EU to
antagonise Gazprom.
Eustream said it has also moved ahead with constructions on
an interconnector with Hungary, which should start test
operations in September.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jason
Neely and David Goodman)