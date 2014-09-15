版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 17:11 BJT

Russia says no date agreed for new Ukraine gas talks

MOSCOW, Sept 15 Trilateral talks between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine aimed at resolving gas dispute will not take place on Sept. 20 as it had been proposed earlier, a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday.

"Another date has to be agreed," she said.

Last week, the European Commission had proposed the meeting, also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20. The Russian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said the meeting is more likely to take place after Sept. 20. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐