Russia says no date agreed for new Ukraine gas talks

MOSCOW, Sept 15 Trilateral talks between Russia,
the European Commission and Ukraine aimed at resolving gas
dispute will not take place on Sept. 20 as it had been proposed
earlier, a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry said on
Monday.
"Another date has to be agreed," she said.
Last week, the European Commission had proposed the meeting,
also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20. The
Russian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said the meeting is more
likely to take place after Sept. 20.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)