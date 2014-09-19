版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 12:50 BJT

Russia says Ukraine gas talks preliminarily agreed for Sept. 26

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had preliminarily agreed to hold new talks on resolving a gas-pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine on Sept. 26, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

"We are preliminarily discussing three-party talks for Sept. 26," Novak told journalists in Sochi, Itar-Tass news agency reported. Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union were happy with the date, according to Interfax. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐