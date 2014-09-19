Russia says Ukraine gas talks preliminarily agreed for Sept. 26

BRIEF-New Senior Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had preliminarily agreed to hold new talks on resolving a gas-pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine on Sept. 26, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.
"We are preliminarily discussing three-party talks for Sept. 26," Novak told journalists in Sochi, Itar-Tass news agency reported. Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union were happy with the date, according to Interfax. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 8.9 pct and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.1 pct
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results