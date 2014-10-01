UPDATE 1-European Commission, Russia working on further gas talks

* Moscow says no date agreed on further talks
* Deal had seemed within reach after talks last week
(Adds detail)
BRUSSELS Oct 1 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it was still working on setting a date for further
talks with Ukraine and Russia to tackle the dispute over Kiev's
unpaid gas bill.
The European Union's executive hopes to broker a deal to
resolve a stand-off in which Moscow has shut off gas deliveries
to Ukraine over what it says are more than $5 billion in unpaid
bills.
After months of negotiations Russia and Ukraine seemed to be
on the brink of a deal last week at talks in Berlin.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this
week that negotiations would continue in Berlin on Thursday and
Friday.
But contradicting Novak, a spokeswoman for the Russian
energy ministry told Reuters in Moscow on Wednesday that no date
had yet been agreed for more talks.
A European Commission spokeswoman said the EU executive was
"looking into a possible date and place for the next trilateral
meeting".
The Commission was reviewing comments received late on
Tuesday from Russia and Ukraine, she said.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is scheduled to
leave office at the end of this month and take up a new
Commission post, has been pressing hard for a deal before the
peak demand winter season.
The European Union, which relies on Russia for roughly one
third of its gas supplies, around 40 percent of which is shipped
via Ukraine, is nervous about possible knock-on effects from the
ongoing row.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom cut off Ukraine's gas
in June citing unpaid bills and has said it expects Ukraine to
pay off some of its debts before it resumes supply.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Adrian Croft and Jason
Neely)