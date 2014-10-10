版本:
Russia agrees to new gas talks with Ukraine, EU on Oct. 21

MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Friday it had agreed to attend a new round of gas talks between Moscow, Kiev and Brussels on Oct. 21 in Berlin.

Moscow halted gas supplies to Ukraine, a key transit route for Russian gas exports to Europe, in June over disagreements about prices and debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
