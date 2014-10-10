Russia agrees to new gas talks with Ukraine, EU on Oct. 21

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Friday it had agreed to attend a new round of gas talks between Moscow, Kiev and Brussels on Oct. 21 in Berlin.
Moscow halted gas supplies to Ukraine, a key transit route for Russian gas exports to Europe, in June over disagreements about prices and debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.