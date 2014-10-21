UPDATE 2-No Russia-Ukraine gas deal at EU talks; Moscow queries finances

* Ukraine struggling to secure funds for gas payment
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 Russia and Ukraine failed to
reach an accord on gas supplies for the coming winter in
EU-brokered talks on Tuesday but agreed to meet again in
Brussels in a week in the hope of ironing out problems over
Kiev's ability to pay.
After a day of talks widely expected to be the final word,
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told a news
conference the three parties agreed the price Ukraine would pay
Russia's Gazprom - $385 per thousand cubic metres - as
long as it paid in advance for the deliveries.
But Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow was
still seeking assurances on how Kiev, which earlier in the day
asked the EU for a further 2 billion euros ($2.55 billion) in
credit, would find the money to pay Moscow for its energy.
Dependent on Western aid, Ukraine is in a weak position in
relation to its former Soviet master in Moscow, though Russia's
reasons were unclear for wanting further assurances on finances,
beyond an agreement to supply gas only for cash up front.
Citing unpaid bills worth more than $5 billion, Russia cut
off gas flows to Kiev in mid-June. The move added to East-West
tensions sparked by Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and
conflict in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
The two countries are fighting in an international court
over the debt, but Oettinger noted that Ukraine had agreed to
pay off $3.1 billion in two tranches this year to help unblock
its access to gas over the winter.
European Union states, many also dependent on Russian gas
and locked in a trade war with Moscow over Ukraine, fear their
own supplies could be disrupted if the issue is not resolved.
Despite cutting off gas for Kiev, Russian state exporter
Gazprom has not halted supplies flowing through the country en
route to EU member states. Novak again ruled out Gazprom's
agreeing to let EU states re-export its gas to Ukraine.
The European Union relies on Russia for around a third of
its gas, roughly half of which flows via Ukraine. Two previous
price rows between Russia and Ukraine in 2006 and 2009 did have
an impact on supply to EU nations.
The row this time is complicated by the deterioration in
relations between Moscow and Kiev, although EU leaders also say
solving it could help to defuse wider tensions.
REASONS TO GET A DEAL
U.S. and EU economic sanctions against Russia, plus a fall
in the price of oil, have increased incentives for
Moscow to resolve the dispute. State-controlled Gazprom earns
around $6 billion a month selling gas to the EU.
The EU's Oettinger has been brokering talks since May after
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the EU to intervene.
"We made another step towards a possible solution and are
close to an agreement on important elements. Others still need
to be addressed, such as the financial gap," Oettinger said
following Tuesday's talks.
"At the next meeting, which we hope will be the final
trilateral meeting, next Wednesday here in Brussels, we will be
able to reach a decision and we'll have the signature of all the
partners."
A summit held in Milan on Friday produced hopes for a
breakthrough, after Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko met Putin
and said they had reached a preliminary agreement on a gas price
until March 31. That price, of $385 per 1,000 cubic metres, is
higher than the average of some $350 that Gazprom charges EU
companies but $100 less than Russia had demanded.
Putin, meanwhile, said Ukraine's debt for Russian gas
supplies stood at $4.5 billion, considerably less than the $5.3
billion previously demanded by Gazprom.
However, in Brussels on Tuesday, Novak said Moscow was still
not satisfied with agreeing to advance payments for new gas
without further assurances, notably from Ukraine's Western
allies, about where the money would come from.
"Today we should establish the availability of financial
resources for advance payments for November and December," he
said. "We haven't received these assurances, either from
Naftogaz and Ukraine or the European Commission."
Kiev had balked at the earlier Russian calculation of its
debt, arguing that the price used to calculate the arrears
should be $268.50, which is what it was paying in the first
quarter of this year. Oettinger said that price would be used to
calculate how much gas had been paid for with the $3.1 billion
to be transferred this year.
The EU commissioner said Ukraine may require around 4
billion cubic metres of Russian gas this winter.
Kiev faces a $3.5 billion funding shortfall for this year
and next, but the International Monetary Fund has said the
government should be able to cover most of it with planned debt
issues and an expected $900 million in further donor support.
On the sidelines of the gas talks on Tuesday, the Commission
said it would consider a request from Ukraine for a further loan
of 2 billion euros.
That would be on top of 1.6 billion euros handed out so far
in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.
