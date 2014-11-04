版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 03:23 BJT

Ukraine's Naftogaz says has paid $1.45 bln to Gazprom for part of gas debt

KIEV Nov 4 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday it had transferred $1.45 billion to Russia's Gazprom, the first tranche of debt repayment required by an agreement that will see Moscow resume gas supplies to its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Last week Moscow, Kiev and the European Union clinched a deal that would restart supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine over the winter in return for payments funded in part by the Ukrainian government's Western backers.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Keiron Henderson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐