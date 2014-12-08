UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russia will resume gas flows on Dec. 11

(Adds background, Gazprom comment)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV Dec 8 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly
Ukrtransgaz said on Monday Russia would resume supplies of
natural gas on Dec. 11 after a six-month gap due to a dispute
over prices and unpaid debts.
Without Russian gas and hit by separatist violence that has
disrupted its own coal mining, Ukraine has been forced to
introduce widespread power cuts.
The energy ministry had expected flows from Russia to resume
on Monday. Hard frosts have boosted consumption to record
volumes in recent weeks.
"Russian gas will start flowing to Ukraine on December 11,"
Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky told Reuters.
Ukraine transferred $378 million to Russia's Gazprom
on Friday to buy one billion cubic metre (bcm) of
Russian gas in December. A Gazprom spokesman said the Russian
giant monopoly had received the money from Ukraine and was ready
to start pumping gas.
A cold snap is draining Ukraine's winter natural gas
reserves, which have fallen by more than 20 percent since the
heating season began in October to 13.3 bcm, Ukrtransgaz said on
Monday.
Energy Minister Voldymyr Demchyshyn said Ukraine was
consuming more than 200 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per
day, 55 million of which came from limited domestic production,
120 million from reserves and the rest from so-called "reverse
flow" supplies from neighbouring European Union countries.
On Monday the energy ministry said it had granted state
energy company Ukrinterenergo permission to import electricity
from Russia to help address power shortages.
Turning to Russia for electricity supplies is a blow for
Kiev, whose relations with the Kremlin are at an all-time low
following Russia's annexation of Crimea and fighting in the
east.
State power firm Ukrenergo said on Monday it had imposed
further restrictions on electricity consumption to heavy
industry and households to balance supply and demand. Ukraine
estimate it is short of slightly more than 10 percent of the
electricity it needs.
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow, editing by
Alessandra Prentice and William Hardy)