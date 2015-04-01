版本:
Ukraine expects sign gas memorandum with Russia by April 14 - energy minister

KIEV, April 1 Ukraine expects to sign with Russia a memorandum on gas supplies by April 14 that will run until the end of March 2016, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"A memorandum will be signed for the whole period until the end of the heating season in 2016," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editin g by Richard Balmforth)
