UPDATE 2-Ukraine to buy cheaper Russian gas for next 3 months

* To cover low demand season, talks on winter continue
* Russia had flagged lower price
* Ukraine sees a more commercial attitude in talks
(Adds Naftogaz chief quotes, background)
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, April 2 Ukraine has signed an interim deal
for cheaper supplies of gas from Russia for the next three
months, providing a breathing space for both sides in their
protracted wrangle over pricing, Ukrainian energy officials said
on Thursday.
Previous gas disputes between Ukraine and Russia have
affected the European Union, where Gazprom covers a third of gas
demand. Around 40 percent of that gas travels via Ukraine.
The lower agreed price for Russian gas at the start of the
off-season in Ukraine, when consumption is much reduced because
of warmer weather, had been heavily flagged by Moscow and came
as no surprise for Ukrainian energy officials who saw it as
reflecting lower global oil prices.
Ukraine's energy ministry said Kiev would buy Russian gas at
$248 per thousand cubic metres during the April-June quarter
while.
This compares with $329 per thousand cubic metres which it
has been paying under a winter package. That package, which
carried a price discount of $100 per thousand cubic metres and a
requirement for advance payment, expired on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials also saw signs of goodwill in relations
between Ukraine's state gas concern Naftogaz and Russia's
Gazprom as they tried to work out a lasting solution
to a dispute which has been soured politically by Russian
support for separatists in Ukraine's east.
The two sides are bound by a 10-year gas agreement signed in
2009 and which successive Kiev governments say locked Kiev into
an onerous pricing system way above the market level.
Kiev is challenging the price of Russian gas, and billions
of dollars in debts which Russia says have accrued, and
appealing to an arbitration court in Stockholm for a definitive
ruling.
Apart from the price, the new temporary agreement extended
all the other terms of the winter package, the energy ministry
said in a statement.
The agreement represented a "victory" for an economic
approach to relations between Naftogaz and Gazprom over a
political one, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn was quoted
as saying on his ministry's website.
Ukrainian officials are particularly pleased that there is
no "take-or-pay" clause locking Ukraine into importing specific
volumes of Russian gas.
"Gas should be sold on commercial principles," Naftogaz
chief executive Andriy Kobolev said in a statement. "This
short-term extension of the winter package gives the parties
additional time to develop a longer-term solution."
But a requirement for advance payment for gas by Ukraine,
whose economy teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, will stay in
place.
Though Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that
Russia would extend a gas price discount for Ukraine into the
second quarter, he was quoted by Russian media as saying that
any further decisions would be taken in three months and depend
on the price of oil.
