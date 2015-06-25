Ukraine, Russia, EU to hold gas talks on June 30 in Vienna

KIEV, June 25 Russian, Ukrainian and European
Commission officials will meet on June 30 in Vienna to discuss
future gas supplies to Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA quoted
Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on
Thursday.
Russia had already said the meeting would take place at
around the end of June.
A pricing dispute between Ukraine and Russia's Gazprom
resulted in Russia cutting off supply to Ukraine for
six months last year.
EU-brokered talks secured a temporary deal last October and
Ukrainian officials have said it would ideally like to extend it
for the next winter season at least.
Around 40 percent of Russia's gas exports to the European
Union go through Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)