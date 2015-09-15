Ukraine expects new gas deal with Russia by end of next week - Energy Minister

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
KIEV, Sept 15 Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Tuesday he expected a new deal on gas supplies from Russia over the winter to be reached by the end of next week.
"I think there will be a decision in the course of this week and next week," he said in a briefing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Heavens)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.