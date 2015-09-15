Ukraine expects new gas deal with Russia by end of next week - Energy Minister

KIEV, Sept 15 Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Tuesday he expected a new deal on gas supplies from Russia over the winter to be reached by the end of next week.

"I think there will be a decision in the course of this week and next week," he said in a briefing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Heavens)