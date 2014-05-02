Russia to cut gas supply to Ukraine in June if no payment in May-minister

WARSAW May 2 Russia's Gazprom will reduce gas supply to Ukraine in June if it receives no prepayment in May, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

He also expressed concern that Ukraine could be unable to store enough gas during the summer months for transit to European countries for the winter season. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)