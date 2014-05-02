Russia to cut gas supply to Ukraine in June if no payment in May-minister

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW May 2 Russia's Gazprom will reduce gas supply to Ukraine in June if it receives no prepayment in May, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
He also expressed concern that Ukraine could be unable to store enough gas during the summer months for transit to European countries for the winter season. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.