Russia says ready to renew gas talks with Kiev but only if debts paid

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, responding to a Ukrainian proposal to pay different prices for Russian gas in summer and winter, said on Wednesday Moscow was ready to renew talks with Kiev but only if it paid its gas debts.
"We are ready to discuss the resumption of cooperation with Ukraine in the gas sector," Medvedev said in a statement. But he added that Russia would do so only if Kiev repaid "existing debts, which have reached an astronomical figure."
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx