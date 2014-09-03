版本:
Russia says ready to renew gas talks with Kiev but only if debts paid

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, responding to a Ukrainian proposal to pay different prices for Russian gas in summer and winter, said on Wednesday Moscow was ready to renew talks with Kiev but only if it paid its gas debts.

"We are ready to discuss the resumption of cooperation with Ukraine in the gas sector," Medvedev said in a statement. But he added that Russia would do so only if Kiev repaid "existing debts, which have reached an astronomical figure."

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
