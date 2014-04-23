EU, Ukraine, Slovakia to hold reverse-flow gas talks on Thursday

BRUSSELS, April 23 The European Commission said
on Wednesday that Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger will
meet Slovakian and Ukrainian ministers on Thursday in Bratislava
to discuss the possibility of reverse flows to pump gas back to
Kiev.
The discussions between Oettinger, Ukrainian Energy Minister
Yuri Prodan and Slovakian Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky will
take place before another meeting between the Commission,
Ukraine and Russia due on Monday on Moscow.
"The three parties agreed to meet in this format in order to
prepare the agreement on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
on reverse flows from Slovakia to Ukraine," a European
Commission spokesperson said.
A Ukrainian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said: "Prodan is
going to Bratislava tomorrow."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing
by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dale Hudson)