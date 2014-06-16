Gazprom CEO accuses Ukraine of being "unconstructive" in gas talks

BRIEF-FLYHT signs $1.9 mln sales contract with Chinese airline
* FLYHT signs USD $1.9 million sales contract with Chinese airline
GORKI, Russia, June 16 Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, accused Kiev on Monday of adopting an "unconstructive" position in gas talks and of using blackmail to try to get an "ultra-low" price.
"Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian government, today a prepayment regime was introduced," Miller told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a meeting open to reporters. "The debt we were asking for was less than that which was required for the time period ... but the Ukrainian side adopted a position that can only be called blackmail ... They wanted an ultra-low price." (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey)
* FLYHT signs USD $1.9 million sales contract with Chinese airline
* New insurance written in Q1 was $9.3 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in Q1 of 2016
April 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by higher catastrophe losses and lower underwriting gains.