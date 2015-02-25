版本:
Russia says will stop gas deliveries to Ukraine unless Kiev pays-Ifx

MOSCOW Feb 25 The CEO of Russian gas company Gazprom said on Wednesday Russia would stop exporting natural gas to Ukraine unless it received prepayment from Kiev for energy supplies, Interfax reported.

Gazprom also said that Ukraine had approximately three days left of prepaid gas deliveries from Russia, Interfax reported, citing a letter from Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to the head of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
