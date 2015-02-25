Russia expects no disruption to gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW Feb 25 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday there should be no disruption to Russian gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine despite a new payment row between Moscow and Kiev.

In an e-mailed statement, Novak said he was holding regular phone calls with the European Commission and Ukrainian energy officials, adding that three-party gas agreements reached last year in Brussels should be observed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)