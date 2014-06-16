Ukrainian pipeline system in "normal mode" after deadline

KIEV, June 16 Ukraine's pipeline system was operating normally on Monday after Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said a deadline had passed without Kiev paying a $1.95 billion debt, the state pipeline operator said.

"At the moment there is no change on the Ukrainian gas transport system. It is operating in the normal mode. If Russia turns off (the gas supplies) this has to change," Ukrtransgaz's press service said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)