Ukrainian pipeline system in "normal mode" after deadline

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
KIEV, June 16 Ukraine's pipeline system was operating normally on Monday after Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said a deadline had passed without Kiev paying a $1.95 billion debt, the state pipeline operator said.
"At the moment there is no change on the Ukrainian gas transport system. It is operating in the normal mode. If Russia turns off (the gas supplies) this has to change," Ukrtransgaz's press service said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35