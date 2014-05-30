Russia's energy minister says no gas payments from Ukraine - report

MOSCOW May 30 Russia has not received any
payments for gas from Ukraine as of a Thursday deadline proposed
by Moscow as part of negotiations with Kiev over gas debts, the
Interfax news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak as saying on Friday.
Novak is in Berlin for talks with Ukraine and the European
Union over Kiev's debt for Russian gas supplies. He has said
Moscow and the EU have proposed that Kiev pay Gazprom $2 billion
by May 30, and another $500 million before June 7, as a
precondition for a price discount and further talks.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alissa de
Carbonnel)