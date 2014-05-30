Russia's energy minister says no gas payments from Ukraine - report

MOSCOW May 30 Russia has not received any payments for gas from Ukraine as of a Thursday deadline proposed by Moscow as part of negotiations with Kiev over gas debts, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Novak is in Berlin for talks with Ukraine and the European Union over Kiev's debt for Russian gas supplies. He has said Moscow and the EU have proposed that Kiev pay Gazprom $2 billion by May 30, and another $500 million before June 7, as a precondition for a price discount and further talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)