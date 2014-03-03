版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 17:44 BJT

Gazprom warns Ukraine of gas price hikes

LONDON, March 3 Russia's state gas producer Gazprom warned Ukraine on Monday that it may increase the gas price for Kiev after the first quarter.

"The situation with payments is worrying. Ukraine is paying but not as well as we would like it to ... We are still thinking about whether to extend the pricing contract into the next quarter based on current prices," said Andrei Kruglov, Gazprom's chief financial officer.

He also said that Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was normal.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐