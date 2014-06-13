Russia dismisses Ukraine response in gas talks

MOSCOW, June 13 Russia has not received an
"appropriate" response from Ukraine to its proposals in talks on
a gas pricing dispute, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman was
quoted as saying on Friday.
Russia has offered to remove an export duty, cutting the
price Kiev pays for its natural gas to $385 per 1,000 cubic
metres. Ukraine says it is ready for a compromise, but has said
it is ready to pay only $326 for a limited period.
Russia has set a June 16 deadline for Ukraine to pay $1.95
billion of its gas debts and threatened to cut off supplies if
it receives no payment. Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying he was not aware of any plans
for new talks before then.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)