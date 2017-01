KIEV Oct 12 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom have signed a deal on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine for the winter period and Kiev has already started gas imports, Ukraine's energy minister said in Monday.

Volodymyr Demchyshyn said Ukraine planned to increase gas in underground storage to up to 18 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the coming weeks from the current level of 15.8 bcm.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)