Ukraine minister: Russia's turn to give ground on gas talks

WARSAW May 15 It is down to Russia to give ground to resolve the row with Ukraine over natural gas supplies, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Shlapak said on Thursday.

"We believe Ukraine has already made many concessions in the gas area, it is now time for Russia to make concessions," Shlapak said at the EBRD's annual meeting in the Polish capital. "The gas price has remained astronomically high." (Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Christian Lowe)