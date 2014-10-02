版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四 18:31 BJT

Gazprom says no change in Russian gas flows to Slovakia

MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian top gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday that gas flows to Slovakia have been stable over the last 10 days, after complaints from Bratislava that the supplies decreased by half.

Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov also said that 48.1 million cubic metres of Russian gas flow every day via the Uzhgorod pumping station on Ukraine's border with Slovakia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐