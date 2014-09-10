Slovak importer says gas shipments from Russia down about 10 pct on Wed

PRAGUE, Sept 10 Slovak state-owned gas importer
SPP recorded on Wednesday about a 10 percent drop in supplies
from Russia used for domestic consumption, an SPP spokesman
said.
The company said it had higher than usual levels of storage
and could supply all customers. SPP takes a fraction of gas that
flows through Slovakia from Ukraine and the Czech Republic and
on to Austria.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Slovak Economy Ministry said there
had been a minor drop in gas flows from Russia but the decline
was within normal fluctuations.
Poland said on Wednesday it was receiving 20 percent less
gas than normal from Russia and a German gas operator said its
supplies of Russian gas were slightly reduced.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)