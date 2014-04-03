版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 00:42 BJT

Russia likely to limit gas supplies to Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

KIEV, April 3 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday his government expected Russia to limit gas supplies to Ukraine as it steps up pressure on Kiev over energy sales.

His comments followed an announcement by Russian natural gas producer Gazprom that it would increase the gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres this month, a move Yatseniuk said was politically motivated and "absolutely unacceptable".

"We expect Russia to go further in terms of pressure on the gas front, including limiting gas supplies to Ukraine," Yatseniuk told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
