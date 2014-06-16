Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Ukraine as deadline passed - source

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia's Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Ukraine as soon as the 0600 GMT deadline for Kiev to pay off at least some of its debts passed, a source at the Russian gas exporter said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "The Ukrainian volumes were restricted from 10:00 a.m. as was agreed." (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35