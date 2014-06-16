Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Ukraine as deadline passed - source

MOSCOW, June 16 Russia's Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Ukraine as soon as the 0600 GMT deadline for Kiev to pay off at least some of its debts passed, a source at the Russian gas exporter said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "The Ukrainian volumes were restricted from 10:00 a.m. as was agreed." (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey)