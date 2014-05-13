Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remain stable

MOSCOW May 13 Russian gas exports to Europe
through Ukraine remained stable on Tuesday, a spokesman for
state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said.
Last week, Gazprom said Ukraine's payment for gas supplies
in April was due and that Kiev's total debt for Russian gas
stood at $3.51 billion.
On Monday, Russia reiterated its threat to stop supplying
Ukraine with gas if Kiev did not pay in advance for June
deliveries, and said further talks on the issue were also
contingent on payment.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)