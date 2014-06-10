版本:
Russia, Gazprom officials head to Brussels for Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, June 10 Officials from the Russian Energy Ministry and state-controlled natural gas exporter Gazprom were heading to Brussels on Tuesday to continue talks aimed at resolving a gas price dispute with Ukraine, a ministry spokeswoman said.

"We are flying out for the evening talks," the spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
