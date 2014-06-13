Russia says no plans on Ukraine gas talks before June 16 deadline

BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
MOSCOW, June 13 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Friday Moscow had no plans to discuss a gas pricing dispute with Ukraine before a June 16 deadline expires for Kiev to pay off some of its gas debts.
"We have no such plans," a ministry spokeswoman said after the European Union's energy commissioner, who is mediating the talks, said he hoped another meeting between Russia and Ukraine would take place on Saturday.
Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, has said it will introduce a pre-payment system for Ukraine and halt gas supplies to the country if it fails to pay $1.95 billion in debts by Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Ediing by Timothy Heritage)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that slightly beat analyst forecasts, but said it would wait before deciding whether to reinstate its dividend given the instability in the oil market.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.