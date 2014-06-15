UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine fail to end gas row, cut-off deadline stands

(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW/KIEV, June 16 Russia and Ukraine failed
to resolve a gas pricing dispute at talks and a 0600 GMT
deadline for Ukraine to pay $1.95 billion in gas debts still
stands, a spokesman for Russian natural gas producer Gazprom
said on Monday.
Spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said after talks in Kiev that
Russia would switch to an advance payment system if it did not
receive the money, meaning Moscow could cut off gas supplies to
Ukraine.
Cutting supplies could disrupt the gas flow to the European
Union.
"The talks in Kiev ... finished around 2:30 a.m. Moscow time
(2230 GMT on Sunday). The Russian side is expecting payment of
the accumulated gas debt of $1.951 billion before 10 a.m. (0600
GMT) on June 16," Kupriyanov said.
"If the funds are not paid, gas supplies will, as was
announced earlier, be switched to a pre-payment system."
Russia and Ukraine disagree how much Kiev should pay for the
natural gas it receives from Russia.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told
reporters in Kiev that he had made a compromise proposal during
talks which began late on Sunday but Moscow had declined the
offer.
Prospects of a breakthrough had dimmed because of political
tensions and clashes between government forces and pro-Russian
separatists in east Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalia Zinets, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)