Russia says receives Brussels proposal on gas talks

MOSCOW, April 23 Russia has received a proposal
from European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger for a
three-way meeting on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the
European Commission, a spokeswoman at the Russian Energy
Ministry said on Wednesday.
She said that Moscow will reply later on Wednesday,
proposing a date and place for the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan
said in Kiev that ministerial talks could be held in the Slovak
capital of Bratislava on Thursday, but the Commission said
Oettinger was not expected to attend any talks.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Lidia Kelly)