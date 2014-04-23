Russia offers gas talks with EU, Ukraine in Moscow on April 28

MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's Energy Ministry has
proposed European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
to hold a three-way meeting on gas between Russia, Ukraine and
the European Commission in Moscow on April 28, a ministry
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"We send the letter to Oettinger proposing to hold the talks
in Moscow on April 28," she told Reuters.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan
said in Kiev that ministerial talks could be held in the Slovak
capital of Bratislava on Thursday, but the Commission said
Oettinger was not expected to attend any talks.
