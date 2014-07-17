UPDATE 1-Russia says talks with EU on Ukraine gas supply delayed

* Commission says schedule was too busy
* Looking at new dates
(Adds European Commission comment, context)
MOSCOW, July 17 Talks between the European
Commission and Russia over the supply of gas to Ukraine have
been postponed until next week, the Russian Energy Ministry said
on Thursday, as ties between Moscow and Brussels hit a new low.
The ministry said the negotiations on resolving a gas
pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, which has led
Gazprom to cut off Ukraine's gas, were postponed at
the request of the European Union's executive.
A spokeswoman for the Commission said it had not confirmed
the talks, because they had not fitted into Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger's schedule.
"We are currently looking into possible dates," spokeswoman
Sabine Berger said.
Oettinger and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had
said they would meet late this week as part of efforts to
restart three-way talks involving Moscow, Kiev and Brussels.
Ukraine depends on Russia for more than half of its gas
needs. The nation is also the transit route for roughly half of
the gas Russia supplies to the European Union, which counts on
Gazprom for about 30 percent of its consumption.
Previous pricing disputes between Moscow and Kiev resulted
in knock-on disruptions for EU customers, but no nation has
reported problems since Russia cut supplies to Ukraine last
month, and the amount of gas in storage is ample.
The gas row has complicated a wider conflict over Russia's
seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region earlier this year and Kiev's
decision to seek closer ties with the European Union, rather
than Moscow.
Relations worsened on Thursday after the European Union and
the United States announced tougher sanctions on Russia, which
Russia denounced as "evil", and Kiev said a Russian jet had shot
down one of its warplanes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Barbara Lewis
and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Jane Baird)