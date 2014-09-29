Russia, EU to continue Ukraine gas talks this week-energy minister

ASTRAKHAN, Russia, Sept 29 Russia and the
European Union will continue talks on gas supplies to Ukraine on
Thursday or Friday in Berlin, Energy Minister Alexander Novak
said on Monday.
He said he had no information about whether Exxonmobil
had stopped its operations in Russia. Earlier, a Russian
influential business daily reported that the U.S. oil major had
halted its operations in Russia to comply with Western sanctions
against Moscow.
