Russia sees significant risks for EU gas supplies via Ukraine-Gazprom CEO

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia sees "not insignificant" risks for gas transit to the European Union, the head of the country's gas monopoly Gazprom said on Monday, hours after Moscow halted deliveries to Kiev in the third such disruption over payments in a decade.
"Regarding transit risks (to the EU), they exist and they are not insignificant," Alexei Miller told a news conference.
The Russian company says Ukraine must pay off its gas debt of nearly $4.5 billion and start paying in advance for supplies before it resumes deliveries. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated