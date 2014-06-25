Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable

MOSCOW, June 25 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Wednesday amid a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay its gas debts. Gazprom meets around a third of Europe's gas imports, while half of Russian gas exports to Europe go via Ukraine.

"Transit via Ukraine is within contractual parameters, the volume for the past 24 hours has been at 227 million cubic metres," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

This was up from 214 million cubic metres from a day before and 205 mcm on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)