Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Ukraine, EU stable on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 10 A spokesman for Russian top
natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday gas
supplies to the European Union were stable and that he had no
information on a possible supply cut.
A source at Gazprom said Russia was supplying Ukraine with
the usual volumes of gas.
Russia had given Ukraine until 10:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) on
Tuesday to pay off at least some of its gas debts or face a
reduction in supplies.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to
continue talks about Russian gas supplies to Ukraine after
overnight negotiations ended without any firm agreement on
price.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)