Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Ukraine, EU stable on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 10 A spokesman for Russian top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday gas supplies to the European Union were stable and that he had no information on a possible supply cut.

A source at Gazprom said Russia was supplying Ukraine with the usual volumes of gas.

Russia had given Ukraine until 10:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday to pay off at least some of its gas debts or face a reduction in supplies.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to continue talks about Russian gas supplies to Ukraine after overnight negotiations ended without any firm agreement on price. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)