Russia's Gazprom says low risk to Europe supplies in spring/summer

MOSCOW May 14 Russia's Gazprom said
on Wednesday it saw only an "insignificant" risk of interruption
to gas transit to Europe during spring and summer this year due
to a decline in seasonal demand.
"At the moment due to the worsening political situation in
Ukraine it is necessary to note an increase in the risk
associated with the transit of gas through the territory of that
country. In the spring/summer season, the risk can be assessed
as insignificant due to the seasonal decline in natural gas
consumption," the state-controlled company said in a quarterly
report.
