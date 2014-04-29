Russia's Gazprom says no decision on Crimea investment

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday there has been no decision on whether to invest in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine last month.
"At this point in time there is no decision in terms of projects or funds made available to invest in Crimea," Alexander Ivannikov, deputy head of Gazprom's finance and economy department, told a conference call.
The authorities in Crimea have suggested Gazprom could participate in the peninsula's energy sector and take part in a possible tender to acquire the Chernomorneftegaz energy firm. The United States imposed sanctions on the Crimea-based gas company earlier this month.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V