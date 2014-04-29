Russia's Gazprom says no decision on Crimea investment

MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday there has been no decision on whether to invest in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine last month.

"At this point in time there is no decision in terms of projects or funds made available to invest in Crimea," Alexander Ivannikov, deputy head of Gazprom's finance and economy department, told a conference call.

The authorities in Crimea have suggested Gazprom could participate in the peninsula's energy sector and take part in a possible tender to acquire the Chernomorneftegaz energy firm. The United States imposed sanctions on the Crimea-based gas company earlier this month.

