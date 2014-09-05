版本:
Gazprom Bank, Gazprom Neft fall under new EU sanctions-diplomat

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The bank of the world biggest gas producer Gazprom Bank and its oil unit Gazprom Neft will fall under the new sanctions imposed on Friday by the European Union on Russia over its involvementin the war in Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
