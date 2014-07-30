Gazprom subsidiary to go local for gas turbine spare parts

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Gazprom Energoholding, which manages the power generating assets of gas monopoly Gazprom, has decided to source its gas turbine spare parts locally instead of relying on imports, the company said on Wednesday.

The European Union and the United States announced further sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest international action yet over what they say is Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow denies supporting the rebels.

"Work on import substitution ... is aimed at securing long-term orders with Russian scientific research organisations and other companies for the development and production of high technology products," the company said in a statement.

Uralsky Turbine Factory will produce its gas turbine spare parts, while its power generating assets - Mosenergo, TGK-1 and OGK-2 - have signed long-term agreements for maintenance service with another local firm, TER-Service, it said.

The combined value of these contracts is about 10 billion roubles ($281 million), it said. Gazprom Energoholding did not name the previous supplier of the gas turbine spare parts. ($1 = 35.6410 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Ireland)