UPDATE 1-Gazprom says Ukraine's unpaid gas bill tops $5 billion

* Gazprom puts Ukraine's debt for gas supplies at $5.3 bln
* Putin, Poroshenko to meet on Aug. 26 in Minsk
MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom said on Thursday that Ukraine's outstanding
debt for gas supplies stood at $5.3 billion as of Aug. 1 and
called on Kiev to ensure that gas continues to transit without
disruption to Europe.
"Gazprom counts on Naftogaz of Ukraine to stick to its
obligations on redemptions of arrears for the supplied gas and
provision of smooth gas transit via Ukraine's territory,"
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a
dispute over unpaid bills. However, Russian gas shipments to
Europe via Ukraine have flowed without interruptions since.
It is the third pricing dispute in a decade between the two
sides and past standoffs have led to disruptions in supply to
Europe.
About half of the gas Gazprom shipped to Europe last year
went via Ukraine.
Ukraine wants to pay $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas -
a price it was offered at the end of last year when pro-Moscow
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was still in power. It has
said it is ready to compromise.
Moscow has sought to keep the price at a 2009 level of $485
per 1,000 cubic metres, but has offered to waive an export duty,
bringing prices down to $385, broadly in line with what Russia
charges other European states.
A series of talks between Moscow and Kiev, brokered by the
European Commission, have failed to find a compromise.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart
Petro Poroshenko are due to attend crisis talks in Minsk on Aug.
26 in an attempt to resolve a confrontation over Ukraine which
has plunged relations between the two countries to an all-time
low.
Kupriyanov also said Gazprom had paid an additional payment
of $10.54 million to Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz in
July for gas transit.
Naftogaz said it will return the $10 million saying it was
"paid in error", news agency Interfax Ukraine reported on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)