2015年 5月 27日

Ukraine's Naftogaz says pays Gazprom another $30 mln for gas supplies

KIEV May 27 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz paid Russia's Gazprom another $30 million in prepayment for gas supplies, the Ukrainian company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)
