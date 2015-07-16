Bypassing Ukraine will be costly for Russia's Gazprom - analysts

| MOSCOW/PRAGUE, July 16
MOSCOW/PRAGUE, July 16 Russia's plans to drop
Ukraine as a route for pumping natural gas to Europe will still
leave state-run Gazprom facing about $1 billion in
annual transit fees to Slovakia and Bulgaria for years to come,
analysts and industry sources say.
Russia wants to circumnavigate Ukraine to pipe its gas to
Europe because of pricing disagreements, which at times have led
to disruptions in supplies to the European Union, but doing so
will come at a cost which some analysts say is too high.
Billions of euros will be needed to build and expand
alternative routes, and the route of the existing pipeline means
transit fees to Slovakia and Bulgaria will have to be paid by
Gazprom even if Russia manages to bypass Ukraine by 2020.
Under the contracts with the two countries, which ship gas
on to western and southern Europe respectively, Gazprom will
have to pay Slovakia until 2028 and Bulgaria until 2030
regardless of whether they actually ship any gas through them.
The route through Slovakia is key for gas flows to some of
Gazprom's biggest clients, Italy and Germany.
"This is the biggest issue - no-one knows what to do with
this (Slovakia) contract," a Gazprom source said.
Slovakia's Eustream had revenues of 630 million euros ($695
million) last year, down from 697 million euros in 2013, and
most of this came from Gazprom, the company's accounts and
Reuters calculations show.
Another $100 million, about 90 million euros, was charged by
Bulgaria, according to Bulgarian state company Bulgartransgaz.
The combined transit fees of both countries were about the same
as a quarter of Gazprom's net income last year.
Ukraine's state gas firm, Naftogaz, earned about $2 billion
in transit fees from Gazprom last year, according to its
reports, equal to about 6 percent of Ukraine's budget revenues.
GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS
Gazprom's plans to avoid shipping gas through Ukraine - with
whom relations have been strained by the overthrow of a
Moscow-leaning president, Russia's annexation of Crimea and a
separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine - centre around building
a pipeline to Turkey.
But Russia still has no firm agreement with Ankara on the
Turkish Stream project, announced by President Vladimir Putin in
December, and it faces opposition from the European Union.
Gazprom, which generates about 8 percent of Russia's gross
domestic product, has put costs for the first line of the
Turkish Stream at 3.3 billion euros. The pipeline should consist
of four lines, each with an annual capacity 15.75 bcm.
Expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline, which goes beneath
the Baltic Sea to Germany, agreed last month, is estimated at
costing another 9.9 billion euros.
"It is obvious that from the economic point of view this
(Turkish Stream and Nord Stream) is unlikely to be reasonable.
But it may be viewed as a cost to lower transit risks," said
Andrey Polischuk, an analyst with Raiffeisen bank.
Gas rows with Ukraine in the winters of 2005-2006 and
2008-2009 led to the interruption of Russian gas flows to
Europe, Gazprom's key export market where it makes more than
half its revenues.
Mikhail Korchemkin, head of East European Gas Analysis
consultancy group, said Gazprom spent $43 to ship each 1,000
cubic metres via the Nord Stream last year compared to $33 via
Ukraine.
"We think our transit route is the most direct and the
cheapest," said Olyona Osmolovska, spokeswoman for Ukraine's
Naftogaz.
Some analysts doubt Gazprom will succeed in completely
bypassing Ukraine by 2020. It has not yet started laying pipes
for Turkish Stream and has cancelled a contract with Italy's
Saipem to build a link to Turkey.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said last month the company was
ready for talks about continuing to use Ukraine as a supply
route. Last year, Ukraine shipped almost 60 bcm
of Russian gas to Europe - or 40 percent of Gazprom's exports.
"Totally bypassing Ukraine in the time that has been set is
doubtful," said Valery Nesterov, an analyst with Sberbank CIB.
"We believe that in 5 to 10 years relations with Ukraine will
stabilise and some of the transit flows will remain."
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
